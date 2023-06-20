USC to sue certain foreign suppliers — CEO

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The United States Corporation (USC) is going to file claims in court against foreign producers that defaulted on the transfer of purchased equipment, CEO Aleksey Rakhmanov told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Certainly. We plan to file court claims in all venues where we can do that," the chief executive said.

The situation is challenging, Rakhmanov noted at the same time. The USC will be able to file a claim in Russia if the equipment is bought through Russian intermediaries. Problems are different if opening a case abroad, the chief executive said.

"For example, if it is a Finnish jurisdiction, it is impossible to pay [a court fee] there, to say nothing about the fact that they actually threaten to arrest any USC specialists arriving on the territory of Finland. If I cannot pay the court fee, nobody will even open a case for me. Yes, it is possible to win in courts of Russian jurisdiction but the execution of such decisions will face lengthy and serious problems. Nevertheless, we will continue such work," Rakhmanov added.