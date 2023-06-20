Demand for Russian software development to grow in 2023 — expert

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The demand for custom engineering of Russian software may grow by 50% year on year in 2023, President of the League of Digital Economy Sergey Shilov told TASS.

"The demand for custom engineering of software gained 50-60% in 2022 against 2021. My estimate is that growth dynamics in 2023 will be about 50%," the expert said.

Leaders in import substitution of software, further to the government sector, are financial institutions, state-run companies and industrial plants, he added.