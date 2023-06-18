Grain deal de facto has no chances, obligations before Russia not fulfilled — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian part of the grain deal has not been implemented, therefore there are de facto no perspectives or grounds for the deal’s extension, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview for Izvestia.

Speaking about the deal, he noted that "one unlikely can predict any final decision here."

"But one can state that, judging de facto by the status quo on hands, this deal has no chances. Because a deal implies business, business by agreeing states or associations. And one part of this business was done, while the second part, related to Russia, has not been done, although Russia repeatedly displayed good will, agreed to concessions and extended [the deal] repeatedly," the spokesman explained.

"Therefore, if we state what we currently have, then, of course, there are no perspectives and no grounds for its extension, because the things that were promised to us, have still not been done," Peskov concluded.