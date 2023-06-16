President of Algeria voices country’s interest in creating single Arab currency

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday that his country is interested in creating a single Arab currency.

"I would like that. It’s a big project," he said when asked by Russian President Vladimir Putin whether Arab countries are still discussing the idea of creating such a currency.

"Some currencies have foisted themselves all across the world," Tebboune noted, adding that strong currencies already exist in the Arab world, citing the UAE and Saudi Arabia as examples.