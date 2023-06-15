Economic and trade fair kicks off in Chinese city of Harbin

BEIJING, June 15. /TASS/. The 32nd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair opened in China’s northeasternmost province of Heilongjiang, the Russian Consulate General in Harbin reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"At the event, the Russian Federation is represented by delegations from the Khabarovsk, Primorsky, and Trans-Baikal regions, as well as the Amur and Sakhalin regions, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Jewish Autonomous Region," the consulate said in a statement.

Established in 1990, the Harbin Fair is an annual event that brings businessmen from Russia and more than 80 other countries to the city every year. The date the fair is held varies. In 2022, the fair was postponed from June to December. This time around, it will run from June 15 until June 19.