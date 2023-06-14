Robotic trucks start trips between Moscow, St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Self-driving Kamaz trucks started the commercial freight transportation on the M-11 highway connecting St. Petersburg and Moscow, TASS reports from the scene.

The launch of self-driving vehicle traffic is timed to opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Kamaz, Starline, Globaltruck Logistics, Magnit and Avtodor, the highway operator, are taking part in the Unmanned Logistical Corridors project. The robotic delivery of goods is being practiced as part of the experimental legal regime program at the M-11 Neva highway between St. Petersburg and Moscow. Self-driving trucks will be accompanied by test engineers at present.