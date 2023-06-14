Pulkovo Airport to service over 2,000 flights during SPIEF — Russian air regulator

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Pulkovo Airport plans to provide services to more than two thousand inbound and outbound flights during the four days of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"On the verge of the formal opening of SPIEF, Pulkovo received service requests for more than a hundred aircraft with business representatives and officials on board. According to data of the State Air Traffic Management Corporation, more than two thousand landing and departing flights are planned to be serviced during four days of the Forum," the regulator said.