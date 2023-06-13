FACTBOX: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2023

TASS-FACTBOX. On June 14-17, 2023, the 26th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place. This year, the main theme of the forum is "Sovereign development as the basis of a just world: joining forces for future generations."

As part of the forum, about 200 business events will be held on six main topics: "Business Dialogue," "The World Economy at a Global Turning Point," " Building Technological Sovereignty," " Protecting the Population and Quality of Life as the Main Priority," "The Labor Market: A Response to The New Challenges," and "The Russian Economy: From Adaptation to Growth".

As at previous forums, thematic venues will operate: "Governors' Club" (a platform for meetings with heads of the Russian regions, heads of ministries and departments), "Territory of Innovations," "Healthy Society," "Drug Safety," etc.

The agenda will also include the International Youth Economic Forum, as well as a session on "Conservation and Monitoring of Arctic Biodiversity."

"The Urban Hub," a new discussion platform on urban studies will open this year.

The guest country of SPIEF-2023 is the United Arab Emirates.

It is expected that Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the forum, as per tradition.

Unlike previous forums, organizers did not announce in advance which countries' representatives had confirmed their participation in the event. According to TASS, the participation of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the forum is a possibility.

As Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, announced earlier, journalists from unfriendly countries will not receive accreditation for the event.

Access to the main platform of the forum will be granted only subject to a negative test for COVID-19.