St. Petersburg to significantly beef up security measures for SPIEF 2023 — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 13. /TASS/. This year is seeing a significant expansion of the normal security precautions that are put in place during the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Our city will be hosting SPIEF for the 26th time. All of the [security] algorithms have been carefully worked out <...> to take into account all manner of potential emergency situations. I would also like to point out that St. Petersburg has extensive experience in hosting other high-level events. But, certainly, the new challenges [we are facing] have been taken into consideration in making preparations for this year’s Forum. <...> The range of measures for protecting the city, SPIEF participants and guests has been significantly expanded," the governor noted.

Beglov pointed out that, on May 15, the regional operations center banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the skies over St. Petersburg until July 31; the city’s waterways will also be put under a special control regime.

"The Neva River within the St. Petersburg city limits will be fully closed to jet skis. Navigation for other types of small water craft will be restricted between 9:00 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. for the raising of the bridges. Patrol boat teams will enforce the ban during these hours," the governor added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event - will be held on June 14-17 this year. The theme of this year's Forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." The SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the official information partner for the event.