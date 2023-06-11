IAEA chief’s proposals on ZNPP not supported by Kiev de facto – Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Kiev de facto has not supported proposals on the security and safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) advanced by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, Alexey Likhachev, director general of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Sunday.

"In this sense, in the bad sense of the word, the Kiev regime’s action follows the suit. They de facto did not support Grossi’s proposals, trying to talk him down and impose various other suggestions," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Likhachev, this way the Ukrainian side has actually reserved the right to impunity and the recent shelling attack on the Zaporozhye thermal plant’s distributing unit, which used to be used to ensure backup power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), was evidence to this. "Meanwhile, the collective West, as ususal, keeps silent, pretending that nothing is happening," he added.

Earlier, Grossi presented five principles aiming at preventing a nuclear accident to the United Nations Security Council. They are: commitments not to attack from or against the plant, not to use it as storage or a base for heavy weapons that could be used to attack, not to put off-site power to ZNPP at risk, to protect structures, systems and components essential to its safe and secure operation from attacks or acts of sabotage, and not to take any steps undermining these principles.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia has already taken measures that are in conformity with these principles.