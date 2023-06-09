Russia's foreign trade surplus falls to $44.7 bln in January-May

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus in January-May 2023 fell more than 3.2-fold year-on-year and amounted to $44.7 bln, the Bank of Russia said on Friday.

"The decrease in the surplus of the foreign trade balance of goods was caused by a declining value of exports of goods as a result of a decrease in physical volumes of deliveries and world prices of the main goods of Russian exports, as well as an increase in imports of goods," the regulator said in a statement.

At the same time, the Russia’s current account surplus in January-May 2023 decreased over 5.4-fold to $22.8 bln. The bank of Russia noted that the dynamics of the indicator was due to a decrease in the positive trade balance by $99.6 bln.