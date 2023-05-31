Russia’s coal output falls by 0.3% to 143 mln tons in January-April

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Coal production in Russia in January-April 2023 reached 143 mln metric tons, which is 0.3% less than in the same period last year, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

The extraction of hard coal of all types decreased in the reporting period by 3.8% in annual terms to 111 mln metric tons. In particular, anthracite extraction volumes decreased by 3.4% to 8.5 mln metric tons, coking coal - increased by 0.8% to 33.3 mln metric tons, and other hard coal - fell by 6% to 69 mln metric tons. At the same time, the output of brown coal amounted to 32.6 mln metric tons, which is 13.7% more than a year earlier.

In April 2023, Russia’s total coal output rose by 6.5% compared to April 2022 and reached 36.7 mln metric tons. At the same time, the output of hard coal of all types increased by 3.4% to 28.9 mln metric tons, including anthracite - by 21.5% to 2.4 mln metric tons, coking coal - by 7.4% to 8. 4 mln metric tons, other hard coal - decreased by 0.3% to 18.2 mln metric tons, and brown coal output increased by 20.2% to 7.8 mln metric tons.