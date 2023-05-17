Russia's FAS says parallel import mechanism should be extended to all goods

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The parallel import mechanism should be introduced for all categories of goods excluding those the production of which is localized in Russia, head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Maxim Shaskolsky said Wednesday.

"We consider it correct to permit parallel import of all goods, excluding goods the production of which is localized in Russia, meaning jobs have been created, taxes are paid, whereas goods are supplied to the domestic market," he explained, noting that the parallel import mechanism covers legally acquired original goods made by foreign producers, the quality and security of which may be checked and confirmed.

Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS earlier this month that the ministry planned to gradually reduce the list of goods supplied to the country through parallel imports to encourage and create opportunities for local manufacturers. The ministry has been revising the list of products delivered under the parallel import program since the end of last year, gradually reducing the range to encourage and create opportunities for local manufacturers, he explained.

The market has been considerably saturated since the mechanism was put into effect, the minister noted, adding that supplies of equipment for industrial enterprises also continue.