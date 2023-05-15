Russia’s production of defense products could quadruple in 2023 — deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The output of defense products could quadruple in 2023, compared with the years 2021 and 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview.

"The increased contracts for 2023 require enhanced capacity and an adequate supply of raw materials. There are currently no issues there that can’t be resolved. All interested producers have the opportunity to get involved in making supplies for the needs of the special military operation. So, we anticipate that the total production volume of military goods will rise at least fourfold this year compared with the years 2021 and 2022," said Manturov, who is also industry and trade minister.

At the end of April, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated that delays in the delivery of all necessary equipment to the Russian Armed Forces are unacceptable. He said that troops continued to be supplied with all necessary weapons and equipment, and the issues of medical and social support for the participants in the special military operation were being addressed. Mishustin said that measures had earlier been taken to expand the production capacity of the defense industry and increase the production of the most requested products.