Russian energy exports to Japan reach $11 bln in 2022 — diplomat

TOKYO, May 9. /TASS/. The interaction between Russia and Japan in the energy sphere is a rare example of common sense on the back of Tokyo’s support for sanctions against Moscow, Russian temporary charge d'affaires in Japan Gennady Ovechko told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.

"The interaction in energy and fisheries spheres is the rare oasis of common sense. Supplies of Russian energy resources were over $11 bln last year. Russian exports gained 8.8% to $15.38 bln, largely owing to the comfortable price situation for energy resources and raw materials. Liquefied natural gas totaled 34.4% in the structure of supplies, coal -24%, nonferrous metals - 14.6%, and foods, mainly fish and seafood - 7.9%," Ovechko said.

Japan joined other countries of the Group of Seven in implementing the price cap for Russian oil but made an exception for feedstock from the Sakhalin-2 project.