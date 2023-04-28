Russians’ real incomes start to grow although at a modest pace, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. The real incomes of Russian citizens have begun to grow, although at a modest pace so far, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Council of Legislators on Friday.

"Just look at the results of work for the past year, look at all macroeconomic indicators. Thank God, the real incomes of citizens have begun to grow, although at a modest pace, but still [they have]," he said.

The head of state underscored that forecasts for the growth of the Russian economy remain stable.

"Look at the forecasts for the growth of the Russian economy by international organizations. Everything is more or less stable. Even those who would not want to show these prospects have to show it," he said.

According to Putin, those countries that wanted to create problems for Russia are now going through hard times. "Look at those who create problems for us, they, apparently, create them for themselves," the President summed up.