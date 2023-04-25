Presidential aide urges to treat Western firms’ return to Russia with caution

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. It is necessary to treat the attempts by Western companies to return to the Russian market with caution considering how they broke cooperation after sanctions rollout, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin said at the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon on Tuesday.

"Many Western companies announced publicly their leaving, but now they are trying to bring their equipment, their products to Russia from all directions because it is a large market for Western companies and breaking from Russia is a very sensitive story for them. For our companies those are possibilities, whereas for them it is a sensitive story," he said.

Speaking about the decision by one of Western vodka brands to return to Russia, Oreshkin said: "This is a separate question whether we should let them back because once they lost their space, they cleared the space for Russian business, Russian companies that are starting to gather pace now. And in this sense such Russian business should be supported. And even if the West wants to cooperate commercially at some point it will be necessary to treat such cooperation doubtingly as we already know the price of such cooperation."