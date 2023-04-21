Russia has enough proven coal reserves for 300 years — energy ministry

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia has enough proven coal reserves for over 100 years, and for more than 300 with all resources used, Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov said on Friday.

"There are enough reserves in place. Regarding coal proven reserves are enough for more than 100 years, whereas with all resources used another over 200 years can be added to it. Everything is good with resources, with reserves, which enables the country to feel secure in terms of energy overall," he said.

The domestic demand for coal is fully met in Russia, deputy minister added, noting that export is the driver of the sector’s development.