Russia to continue boosting its share on global coal market — energy ministry

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia will boost its share on the global coal market, with all reserves and resources necessary for doing it in place, Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov said on Friday.

"Despite all twists and turns, the coal industry passed 2022 with minimum export losses, which demonstrated to us that we have a stable economic pattern. And we feel optimistic about the future, being provided with supplies, and we will continue gradually boosting our share on the global coal market," he said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that the country produced 443.6 mln tons of coal in 2022. Meanwhile, exports fell by 7.5% to 210.9 mln tons, while supplies to the domestic market gained 12.2% to 172.4 mln tons.