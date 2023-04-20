China to promote bilateral economic cooperation together with Russia — ministry

BEIJING, April 20. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities intend to promote expansion of the Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation together with Russia, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of China Shu Jueting told a briefing on Thursday.

"We will together promote stable expansion of the Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation," she said when asked how the ministry estimated the situation with trade between China and Russia in recent months.

Beijing and Moscow continue strengthening contacts on a mutually beneficial and equal basis, relying on the principles of mutual respect, the spokesperson noted. "We will facilitate the implementation of agreements reached between leaders of China and Russia," she concluded.

Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 38.7% in January-March 2023 year-on-year to $53.84 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported earlier. China’s exports to Russia increased by 47.1% in the reporting period to around $24.07 bln, while imports of Russian goods and services from Russia gained 32.6% to $29.77 bln.

In 2021, trade turnover between Russia and China gained 35.8% to $146.88 bln. In 2022, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 29.3% to record $190 bln.