UAE authorizes use of Mi-171A2 multirole helicopter — regulator

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Aviation authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) validated the type certificate for the Mi-171A2 multirole helicopter, the Russian Federal Agency of Air Transport said on Tuesday.

"On March 28, 2023, the General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates validated the type certificate of the Mi-171A2 helicopter. Receipt of this document is the result of joint effort of the Russian Federal Agency of Air Transport and the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE within the framework of the working agreement on Mi-171A2 helicopter airworthiness signed on March 15, 2023 and the memorandum of agreement in airworthiness of July 29, 2021," the regulator said.

Validation of the certificate "opens further export prospects for domestic civil helicopters," the Agency of Air Transport added.

The Mi-171A2 is the latest model of a multirole heavy helicopter.