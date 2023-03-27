Russia and Belarus sign 13 documents at meeting of Council of Ministers of Union State

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus resulted in signing 13 documents on Monday. It was held in Moscow with the participation of the prime ministers of Russia and Belarus Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko.

In particular, the parties signed a resolution on the results of trade and economic cooperation between countries for 2021-2022, a resolution on the programs of the Union State in space cooperation (on creation of a satellite (satellite constellation) and conducting joint research on remote sensing of the Earth), a resolution on cooperation to develop microelectronic technologies, design and production of electronic component base and electronic engineering.

The list also included a resolution of the Council of Ministers on the union program "Development of the border security of the Union State" for the period 2023-2027." A separate item is the resolution on an interstate center for coordinating work on risk management and for implementing analytical functions and monitoring the performance of customs operations of the Customs Committee of the Union State.

The parties also approved resolutions on the main issues for the meetings of the Council of Ministers and for the meetings of the Supreme State Council of the Union State for this year.