Lukoil mulling LNG production at Cameroon field jointly with partners

POINTE-NOIRE /Republic of the Congo/, March 20. /TASS/. Lukoil is considering the possibility of producing LNG at a mobile offshore unit together with partners as part of a project to develop the Etinde field off the coast of Cameroon, Vice President of Lukoil for the Americas, West Africa and Europe Ivan Romanovsky told reporters.

"Preliminarily, we are considering the possibility of engaging a mobile plant on gas liquefaction for implementing the gas element of the field," he said.

Meanwhile, Romanovsky stressed that Cameroon’s authorities are currently coordinating the entrance of a new partner to the consortium. In 2022, the operator of the project, New Age company, announced the sale of its stake. "We hope those agreements will be received some time in July," the Vice President said.

After the country’s authorities greenlight the deal, the new operator will submit a plan for the development of the Etinde field for consideration, he added.

In June 2014, Lukoil entered a deep-water drilling project in the Etinde area located on the Cameroonian shelf in West Africa. The field with a total area of 460 square km is situated in Cameroonian waters in the Gulf of Guinea, 20 km away from the shore, near the border with Equatorial Guinea. The development of the area is being implemented under a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed in December 2008.

In July 2014, the 20-year license for the development of the Etinde field was issued, with New Age (37.5%, operator), Lukoil (37.5%) and Bowleven participating in the project.