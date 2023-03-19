Egyptian president, Russian deputy PM discuss Russian industrial zone project in SCZONE

CAIRO, March 19. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday received visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov to discuss the project of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), as well as cooperation in the area of grain and food supplies, the office of the Egyptian president said.

"The sides discussed the development of Russian investments and joint projects in Egypt in various spheres, in particular the construction of the El-Dabaa NPP, as well as the establishment of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, which will pave the way to joint projects in the area of production, production localization and export to the markets of many countries in various regions," it wrote on its Facebook (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which has been deemed extremist in Russia) account.

Apart from that, the sides discussed "cooperation in the sphere of grain and food supplies in light of the global crisis," it added.

According to Egyptian presidential spokesman, Ahmed Fahmy, the Russian and Egyptian delegations "reiterated mutual commitment to the further development of bilateral relations in various spheres." The meeting was also attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, and Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir. The Russian delegation included Russian presidential envoy for Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.