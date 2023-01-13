Europe can find Russian diesel fuel replacement in China — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. China may become the main supplier of diesel fuel to Europe after the cap on Russian petroleum products will become effective since February 5, Mark Williams, a research director at Wood Mackenzie, told Bloomberg news agency on Friday.

"China policy is the game changer," Williams said. The country "holds the key to all of the surplus refining capacity globally," he noted.

Exports of diesel-type fuel from China could range from 400,000 to 600,000 barrels daily during the first six months of this year, the expert said. This a similar volume to what the EU and UK currently stand to lose in terms of seaborne deliveries from Russia, Williams noted.

"There’s a total re-jigging in terms of diesel trade flows from the start of February," he added.

According to Vortexa, the EU imported about 220 mln barrels of diesel fuel from Russia last year, Bloomberg said.