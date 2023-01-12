Fish consumption in Russia may plunge by 5-7%, experts say

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Fish consumption in Russia may contract by 5-7% per consumer in average during the next several years, the National Rating Agency (NRA) says in its research.

"In 2022, frozen white fish prices are growing comparably with inflation, while the salmon price gained a quarter. NRA believes that fish products consumption may contract during the coming several years within limits of 5-7% in average per consumer," the Agency reports.

Fish and fish products consumption in Russia is fairly stable but the consumption level per capita is expected to go down in the future, experts say. Fish products consumption in 2022-2023 may contract amid difficulties in the economy but will remain above 20-21 kg per consumer.

Redistribution in the fish basket of consumers is also possible and the salmon share in 2022 may decline due to high prices.