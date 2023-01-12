Moscow to respond appropriately to West’s plans to use frozen assets — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The plans of unfriendly countries, including Estonia, to use Russia’s frozen assets for their purposes will meet with an adequate response from Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We perceive the plans of unfriendly countries, including the aforementioned Estonia, to use Russian funds for their own political objectives solely as a gross encroachment on sovereign property and they will definitely meet with a relevant countermove, and this countermove will be appropriate," Zakharova said. The refusal of unfriendly countries to interact with Russia in the legal sphere demonstrates to the global community "that they are thieves," she stressed.

"This will demonstrate to all participants in the modern global financial architecture the dependence on the status of sovereign assets of national states on the situation with geopolitical realities in several countries of the West," Zakharova noted.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that it views various freezes and blockages of its finances "as a completely illegitimate measure, violating commonly acceptable standards of commercial and international law," she said.

Moscow will use all legal mechanisms to regain access to its assets, Zakharova said. "We are ready to take decisive steps for the protection of our national property and apply certain compensatory measures," the diplomat added.