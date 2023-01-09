Jeep to recall 1,217 vehicles in Russia — regulator

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. FCA Rus, the official representative of Jeep in Russia, will recall 1,217 Grand Cherokee vehicles in Russia, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reports on Monday.

The recall will cover vehicles sold from 2018, the regulator says.

Motor vehicles are recalled because the hydraulic control unit of the antilock brake system (HCU/ABS) may incorrectly determine pressure in the primary loop. "Tail lights may switch on in an unauthorized manner due to incorrect determination of pressure in the primary loop by the hydraulic control unit of the ABS module. Furthermore, the system may allow engine starting and moving the change gear lever from the parking position without pressing the brake pedal," the watchdog said.

All the motor vehicles covered by the recall will undergo a check with performance of required activities as a precautionary measure. The repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners, the regulator says.