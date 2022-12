MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The euro rose above 77 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 27, 2022.

As of 11:59 Moscow time, the euro added 1.87%, rising to 77.02 rubles.

By 12:22 Moscow time, the euro slowed down its growth to 1.69% and reached 76.88 rubles. At the same time, the dollar rose to 72.33 rubles (+1.88%), while the yuan added 1.9% and reached 10.27 rubles.