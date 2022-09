MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume flights to Egyptian Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh starting October 1, the air carrier said in a statement on Monday.

"Aeroflot resumes regular flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh" starting October 1 from Terminal C of Sheremetyevo Airport, the statement said.

Earlier on Monday Rossiya airline said it planned to open flights from Sochi to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh on October 30.