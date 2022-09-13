Russia may replace almost all foreign equipment in geological exploration in 1.5 years

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Russia can almost entirely replace foreign equipment for geological exploration in 1-1.5 years, Head of Federal Agency for Subsoil Management (Rosnedra) Evgeny Petrov said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe that in 1-1.5 years we will have almost complete analogues of the necessary geological exploration equipment. Maybe even earlier," he said.

At the same time, Petrov noted that so far it has not been possible to completely transfer geological exploration to Russian equipment. According to him, Russia now has good counterparts to foreign equipment in terms of hardware, but there are problems with microelectronics and various component bases.