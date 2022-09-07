State ATM Corporation to receive subsidies — Transport Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The State ATM Corporation, the company in charge of management and oversight of air navigation services in Russia, will receive subsidies from the reserve fund of the government, Russia’s Deputy Transport Minister Igor Chalik told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The situation in the State ATM Corporation is continuously monitored by the government, the Russian Transport Ministry and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency. We have already worked out a range of measures to support the state corporation. They pertain in the first instance to allocation of subsidies from the reserve fund of the government," the official said.

RBC reported earlier, citing a letter from acting CEO of the corporation Vladimir Gulchenko, that air navigation revenues do not completely cover expenses at present and problems with salary payments to the staff may occur. The corporation said later that employees would receive funds in due time.