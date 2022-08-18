Cabinet should help Zvezda Shipyard with contracts for LNG carriers — Putin

SOCHI, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian government should help the Zvezda Shipyard with performance of contracts for LNG carriers for Novatek gas producer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We are doing a lot for the Zvezda project to succeed. This refers in particular to the package of orders. Everything should be done and the government should help Zvezda to meet expectations of the customer as much as possible, because if Novatek delivers its plans of creating a new LNG production site, products should be carried," the President said. "That is why I request you to take all the efforts to implement projects," Putin added.