Russia becomes India’s largest supplier of fertilizers — newspaper

NEW DELHI, June 30. /TASS/. Russia has in recent months become India’s top fertilizer supplier, the Indian Express reported on Thursday, citing sources in the industry.

The South Asian country has imported 350,000 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) from Russia in the April-July period, the sources told the Indian newspaper.

India has been contracting the fertilizer from Russia’s Phosagro at $920-925 per tonne, the sources said. "The imports have come at the right time when sowings for the kharif season have just started and will peak in July," they added.

India’s DAP imports are projected to reach a total of 950,000-980,000 tonnes for April-July. The country also buys the fertilizer, its second most-consumed, from China, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Jordan.