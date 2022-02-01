Hungary’s PM looks forward to increase of Russian gas supplies

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Budapest intends to come to terms with Moscow on the increase of Russian gas supplies, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban said on Tuesday at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Considering that entire Europe is currently experiencing the energy, to be more specific, the gas crisis, the conclusion of long-term contracts was very important. We appreciate their signing by us. I would like to reach the goal of increasing the volume of suppliers in the course of our meeting today," Orban said.

Putin in his turn highlighted the contributions of Orban to the conclusion of contracts. "It can be said that these contracts until 2036, which were signed last year, this is the result of your activity in the first instance, the Russian leader said.

The Russian President noted that these agreements do not only enable stable gas supplies until 2036. "It is also important that today, Hungary buys Russian gas five times cheaper than the market price in Europe," Putin said.