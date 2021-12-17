US steps violate trade rules, constrain science — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, December 17. /TASS/. The United States blatantly violates free trade rules, threatens the security of global supply chains and prevents the development of science, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, has told TASS, commenting on recent US sanctions against Beijing.

"China always opposes US moves to overstretch the concept of national security and exert unwarranted suppression on Chinese companies and research institutions," he said.

"The United States has been making excuses to suppress and contain certain foreign companies and research institutions by applying measures such as export control," the spokesperson continued. "It severely violates the rules of free trade, gravely threatens the security of global industrial and supply chains, hinders the development of science and technology of human-being, and seriously undermines the well-being and interests of people in all countries including the United States.

"We urge the United States to immediately stop its erroneous practice. China will take all essential measures to uphold the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and research institutions," Liu Pengyu added.

According to the spokesperson, "the facts and truth on Xinjiang-related issues are very clear." "China's development of biotechnology has always been for the well-being of mankind. The relevant claims of the US side are totally groundless," the spokesperson said.

The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on eight Chinese high-tech companies on Thursday, while the Department of Commerce introduced export restrictions on about 30 Chinese organizations, including the Academy of Military Medical Sciencies and its 11 research institutions. In Washington’s opinion, those companies "are engaging in activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States." The restrictions are linked to alleged human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.