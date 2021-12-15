Putin, Xi Jinping welcome formation of independent infrastructure for trading operations

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping welcomed the accelerated efforts on the formation of independent infrastructure for servicing trading operations between Moscow and Beijing, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Special attention was paid to the necessity of accelerating efforts on the formation of independent financial infrastructure for servicing trading operations between Russia and China, meaning the creation of such infrastructure, which third countries could not influence," he said.

The Russian and Chinese leaders also welcomed an increase in the share of national currencies in mutual settlements, as well as the expansion of cooperation on providing investors of the two countries with access to stock markets, Ushakov added.

Moreover, they shared the experience of countries in the area of central banks’ digital currencies, the official said.

Overall, the economic cooperation between Russia and China is expanding, he said, adding that bilateral trade has demonstrated a significant rise this year. "This year will see record trade turnover results. Both sides have confirmed the strive for bringing mutual trade to $200 bln. Both sides will put efforts in this direction," Ushakov noted.