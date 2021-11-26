Ukraine interested in Russian gas transit — President

KIEV, November 26. /TASS/. Ukraine is interested in continuation of Russian gas transit, President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday at a press conference.

"We have the contract until 2024. We support continuation of transit of our gas," he said. Kiev earlier made the proposal to scale up gas transit via Ukraine [for extra volumes above the contract - TASS] but "Russia did not opt for that," he said. Ukraine does not plan to resume direct gas import from Russia, Zelensky added.

Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gazprom signed the gas transit contract for five years on December 30, 2019. 55.8 bln cubic meters of Russian gas were transported via Ukraine to the EU in 2020.