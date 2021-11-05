Freight traffic from Kazakhstan not constrained by Russian Railways

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Russian Railways company has not imposed any restrictions on cargo shipments, including coal, from Kazakhstan, the company told TASS on Friday.

"Now, there is an increased demand for coal transportation in the western direction both on the part of Russian and Kazakhstani shippers," Russian Railways said. "There are no artificial obstacles put by Russian Railways to freight traffic from Kazakhstan."

Earlier, Andrei Gerus, the chairman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada committee for energy and public utilities, claimed that Russian had blocked coal deliveries to Ukraine from Kazakhstan.