Exchange prices of jet fuel, summer and winter diesel hit all-time highs again

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The exchange prices of jet fuel, summer and winter diesel fuel on the territorial European index hit fresh all-time highs again during Wednesday trading, according to trading data of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

The exchange price of summer diesel has been hitting record levels for the second consecutive day. It grew by 0.4% during the day to 52,680 rubles ($731.55) per tonne. The price of winter diesel added 0.8% to 59,440 rubles ($825.2) per tonne. The previous record price of this type of fuel was registered on October 29 (59,050 rubles per tonne). The price of interseasonal diesel rose by half a percent to 53,900 rubles per tonne ($748.22).

The price of jet fuel went up by 0.7% to 58,250 rubles ($808.57) per tonne, hitting a fresh record after that set on November 1 (58,220 rubles per tonne). The price of furnace fuel oil slipped by 0.3% to 26,530 rubles per tonne, while the price of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) lost 0.1% to 38,060 rubles per tonne.

The price of 92 Octane, or regular gasoline, rose by 0.4% during the day to 53,790 rubles per tonne, while the 95 Octane, or premium gasoline, gained 1% to 55,230 rubles per tonne.