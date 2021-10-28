Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 5-8, 2022, in Vladivostok

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held at the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022, the Roscongress Foundation, the organizer of the event, announced on Thursday. As part of the EEF the 2nd International Tiger Conservation Forum will be held.

Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov expressed confidence that with involvement from leaders of countries that are home to rare predators, it will be possible to put forward new guidelines and identify specific areas of cooperation on animal protection.

"The Eastern Economic Forum has established itself as a respected discussion platform promoting the accelerated development of the Far Eastern economy and the expansion of international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. EEF 2021 was held in compliance with epidemiological safety measures that allow the Roscongress Foundation to hold international business events at the very highest level. Next year, we hope to welcome a diverse list of attendees in Vladivostok to discuss global and regional economic issues," Kobyakov said as quoted by the press service of Roscongress.

The Eastern Economic Forum was established by decree of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in 2015 to support the economic development of Russia’s Far East and to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. One of the biggest economic forums in Russia, it gathers several thousands of participants, delegates and representatives of the press each year.

The forum is traditionally held in early September on Russky Island in the Primorye Territory. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eastern Economic Forum 2021 was attended by over 4,000 participants from 58 countries. A total of 380 agreements worth around 3 trillion rubles ($42.5 bln) were signed on the sidelines of the Forum.