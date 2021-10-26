AI Code of Ethics will help eliminate risks linked with use of AI — Infowatch

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The Code of Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help avoid some of the risks associated with the use of AI, Infowatch President Natalya Kasperskaya told TASS on Tuesday. She was speaking on the sidelines of the first international forum "Ethics of Artificial Intelligence: The Beginning of Trust", which is being held at TASS.

"As for this code (of AI ethics - TASS), it was developed and signed in order to remove some of these risks," she said.

Kasperskaya also believes that everyone interested in the development and effective use of AI should take into account the possible risks in the field of cybersecurity.

About Code

Earlier on Tuesday, the AI Alliance and several other organizations signed the code of ethics of artificial intelligence (AI). The signing took place at TASS as part of the first international forum "Ethics of Artificial Intelligence: The Beginning of Trust", which takes place on October 26 in Moscow.

The Code will become part of the Artificial Intelligence federal project and the Strategy for the Development of the Information Society for 2017-2030.

It establishes general ethical principles and standards of conduct to guide those involved in activities using artificial intelligence.

The Code applies to relations involving ethical aspects of the creation (design, construction, piloting), implementation and use of AI technologies at all stages of the life cycle, which are currently not regulated by Russian law or other regulatory acts.