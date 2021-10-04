Nord Stream 2 AG met conditions for pipeline string commissioning — regulator

STOCKHOLM, October 4. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, met all conditions for commissioning the second string of the pipeline, the Danish Energy Agency said in its press release on Monday.

"On 4 October, the Danish Energy Agency has accepted that pipeline B can be put into operation, because Nord Stream 2 AG has fulfilled relevant conditions including conditions concerning certification," the regulator said.

The Danish Energy Agency issued earlier a construction permit and an operations permit for the pipeline, the regulator said. "The permits have been granted on a number of conditions, some of which must be met before construction and some before the pipeline(s) can be put into operation. Nord Stream 2 AG has fulfilled all conditions relevant for the construction phase and now all relevant conditions for the operation of one pipeline, pipeline B," the Agency said. Certain conditions are still to be met "before pipeline A can be put into operation," the regulator added.