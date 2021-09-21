Russian economy recovered despite unstable global situation — Putin

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Russian economy has recovered, although the situation on global markets remains difficult and volatile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic policy on Tuesday.

"Let me note that, despite the general unstable situation in the global economy, complex processes in world markets, the Russian economy has recovered," the head of state said.

"Just recently, we still said "it has generally recovered," now we can already say that it has recovered," the head of state noted.

Putin noted the elections to the State Duma, lower house of parliament, that were held in Russia last weekend.

"In the coming months, the most important task of the new line-up of the parliament will be the adoption of the federal budget for the next three years. [This is] the main financial document of the country, which in particular will reflect new measures for the development of infrastructure, the social sector, and support to Russian families," Putin said.

The President recalled that recently this issue was discussed "in a wide format," with the participation of representatives of the United Russia party. He suggested that the government should take into account the results of that meeting when setting "the priorities of the federal budget, making key decisions on budgetary policy for the upcoming three-year period.".