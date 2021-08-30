{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
ARCTIC TODAY

Murmansk Region restructures education system to train specialists for Arctic projects

The Murmansk State Technical University in the coming academic year will start a high-focus program to train specialists, which are of high demand at companies, working in the Arctic regions
Governor of the Murmansk region Andrei Chibis
Governor of the Murmansk region Andrei Chibis
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The current program to restructure leading universities in the Murmansk Region stimulates training of specialists for implementation of Arctic projects, Governor Andrei Chibis said.

"What we are doing now is - we restructure the higher education [in the region]," he said. "We have the Murmansk State Technical University, the Murmansk Arctic State University, and the focus there would be on the strategy, which recently has been approved by Denis Manturov (Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade - TASS). This strategy stimulates training of specialists for our economy, for Arctic projects, which are being actively implemented."

Training specialists for mining industry

The PR Department of the Kola MMC (a part of Norilsk Nickel) told TASS the Murmansk Arctic State University would be an educational platform for two new Bachelor programs: "Automation of industrial technological processes" and "Metallurgy of non-ferrous metals." The training programs are organized at the request from Nornickel, where the demand for such specialists is very high.

"Nornickel undertakes the education expenses. The classes will be organized at the Monchegorsk Polytechnic College; the company also has assisted with equipment for the classes and labs - the investments have made 48.7 million rubles ($661,000)," the Kola MMC’s PR Department said.

Educating specialists for Arctic

The Murmansk State Technical University in the coming academic year will start a high-focus program to train specialists, which are of high demand at companies, working in the Arctic regions. Jointly with Gazprom Neft the University will organize training courses for specialists in "Logistics and management of supply chains in the Arctic," the university’s press service told TASS. Presently, this is the only university in the country to offer this program.

Experts stress the importance of logistics for successful development of the Russian Arctic zone. According to an expert of the Luzin Institute of Economic Studies at the Kola Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexei Fadeyev, this educational program is very timely.

"We have been active in the Arctic, and the aspects of handling and logistics are top important there. In addition to Gazprom Neft, Novatek has been implementing Arctic projects, plus geology exploration, coastline development, and the practical development of the Murmansk transport hub," the expert said, adding training programs must be organized in locations where such specialists are of demand.

The Arctic, he continued, needs specialists who are capable of organizing deliveries not just from location A to location B, but who can offer complex integrated project systems, which will include required vehicles, which can work effectively in the Arctic conditions. "Those are support vessels, helicopters, coastal support bases, and the economic reasons for certain transport and logistics solutions," he said. "Such a specialist must be skilled in a few neighboring disciplines. The skills must be integrated and comprehensive."

Training specialists must begin at school

The Murmansk Region’s Governor Andrei Chibis shares the opinion that it would be easier for big corporates to find human resources in the region of their operations if they begin training specialists with necessary competences from the school age. Classes and programs, focusing on certain areas, are being organized at all education levels in the region.

"We have a special center of competences, which liaise between employers, colleges, universities and schools. We have special school classes, which, for example, have been opened by the Murmansk Sea Trade Port. While at school, the kids visit companies and then may continue education to receive professional skills. The best students are contracted, and they join the region’s companies, where their incomes are very good," the governor said, adding third-year university students with good grades may rely on guaranteed employment with the Murmansk Region’s leading companies.

