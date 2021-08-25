How volunteers are fighting wildfires in Yakutia

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. In 2021, Yakutia has faced giant wildfires. The affected area has grown to 7 million hectares — bigger than the Moscow Region. The forces of firefighters in the region involve the forestry, the emergency response and the military personnel. The locals have joined the mission to stop the fires — in July first groups of volunteers driving own vehicles left Yakutsk heading for neighboring districts on fire.

The number of volunteers, willing to join the mission, is growing so rapidly that activists had to organize special headquarters in downtown Yakutsk. Previously, the headquarters used to occupy a building, which was too small to serve all the volunteers, as well as to store equipment and food to be sent to the fire-seized districts. TASS correspondent has visited the headquarters and writes about the work there and about how people in Yakutia have got united in fighting the wildfires.

Not to faint

Work continues in a big gym. The space is separated into a few sectors - sectors for instructions, for registration, for storage. The biggest part is taken by the storage - boxes with food, tents, special outfit. Across the gym runs a line of tables with chairs - there volunteers may register their participation. We can see many people. Most of them are in field outfits.

From here teams of volunteers leave for the areas in fire. Every volunteer receives first aid skills and learns safety rules. Here are a few young men, listening to an instructor. "What if someone faints?" he asks. The volunteers give answers.

The headquarters provide volunteers with outfits and transport. All activities are coordinated with the regional headquarters - this way, the teams are sent to the locations where they are needed most. The headquarters began working on July 18.

"When the wildfires outburst, we did not hesitate we want to become volunteers. But I doubted it would be correct for inexperienced people to go to the forest and to be in the way of specialists. Thus, I contacted Yakutlesresurs (a regional authority, responsible for extinguishing fires - TASS) and they said we could be helpful. On July 11, with the first group, I left for the Gorny District," the headquarters’ co-chair Aiyl Dyulurkha said.

For forest. Not for money

Volunteers usually work at the areas, from where the big fire had moved on, and extinguish the remaining burning spots. This is safe enough, Aiyl said. Moreover, the volunteers there are supervised by the local fire extinguishing and forestry authorities.

The huge distances in Yakutia are the biggest problem. "Our distances are enormous, we are short of people - for a line of 8-9 kilometers we have about 6-10 volunteers. With more people the work would’ve been easier," he continued.

In addition to the general coordination of efforts, the headquarters help volunteers with necessary paperwork, since the local government pays 273 rubles ($3.7) an hour per first three days (not more than 10 hours a day), and per every following day - 219 rubles an hour ($3). But volunteers join the mission not for money. They come to save the forest and help the region, Aiyl added.

"For those who come for longer — from 5-7 days and more — we help with signing contracts," he said. "Insurance services are also available."

To rescue people and not to forget about animals

Dmitry Ivanov, who lives in Yakutsk, joined the headquarters after he read on social networks about a shortage of transport. "I’ve not done much - even did not have a shovel in hands, just drove the volunteers and stuff," he said. Since July, he has been driving a minivan to the Gorny and Namsky districts. More than 10 trips by now.

In Byaz-Kuel, the fire had spread to the houses. Dmitry brought there food and clothes. "The headquarters are doing a very important job," he said. "And yet, I wish we did not have to collect clothes for those who lose everything in fires - it’s best to prevent, then to fight. In reality, our job is what’s to be done after something is already lost in fire, after a disaster."

To that village, Byaz-Kuel, also went the volunteers, who rescued animals. The team’s informal leader, Zlata Sycheva, said their team of 15 people drove five cars. They carried antibiotics, medicines, first aid kits. They helped out cats and dogs. To Yakutsk, they brought six cats - five adults and one kitten. All of them, except one cat, undergo treatment at the clinic.

"One cat, which has not suffered, thank God, now lives with me. We are searching for a new family for it. The main requirement - the flat’s balcony, windows should have nets - the cat is so active, she is running and jumping all the time," the volunteer said.

Dogs still remain there, in the village. "Unfortunately, they are still there, in the street. Not many, six of them. The neighbors care for them, and a couple of days ago our volunteers brought there two sacks of food for dogs and cats," Zlata added.

Who if not me?

The disaster is so great, that the smoke has reached Greenland, Alaska, Kazakhstan and the Urals. The smell of burning was reported from the Siberia and the Far East. Being in the center of it is beyond words.

Mikhail Danilov, a retired military from Yakutsk, said he was extinguishing fires and slept wearing a gas mask. In order to go to the districts on fire, he took two weeks off. He went there with three other veterans.

"We have a group of veterans, our network. On Sunday, July 18, somebody posted an alarm there. How we, veterans, react like we always do - who if not me! So, on Sunday, I call the manager, take Monday and Tuesday off," he said.

They were sent into the forest, where a few groups of about 30 people controlled the fire edges. The fire spread under the ground, and they had to use shovels. Mikhail had a walkie-talkie, and liaised the groups. That was very helpful, as the teams from time to time reported their tractors had failed.

Nowadays, many people working at Yakutia’s companies and government join volunteers to fight the common threat.

Common task

The headquarters unite all volunteers regardless of age or experience. Yakutia’s residents and people from other regions send money; companies and authorities give vehicles and equipment to the volunteers. Everyone does whatever is possible.

Over one month, the headquarters have been working with more than 1,200 volunteers. Presently, about 400 volunteers continue to extinguish fires in the region.

"It is the very unique moment, where united stay the authorities, the people, all are united. I hope, we will win, if we continue like this," Aiyl said.