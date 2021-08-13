Russia’s Digital Ministry fully substituted imported software in e-government

KALUGA, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media has completely switched to domestic software in the e-government systems, head of the ministry Maksut Shadayev said at the Digital Evolution forum.

"We have completely got rid of imported software as part of the e-government," he said. The minister also added that the main priority of digital transformation is the quality of service for citizens.

"The most important priority for us in digital transformation is, first of all, a new quality of service for our citizens. They used to talk about high-quality and affordable services now they talk about new user experience, customer paths and so on, but the meaning is the same - when interacting with any government agencies at any level citizens should not experience stress, should do it easily, conveniently, efficiently, as is done in many cases with business," Shadayev added.