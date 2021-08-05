Russia’s Petrovax to manufacture up to 10 mln doses of China’s Convidencia a month

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. It is planned to manufacture up to ten million doses of the Chinese Convidencia coronavirus vaccine a month in Russia, Petrovax Pharm, a Russian pharmaceutical company, told TASS on Thursday.

The company has finished the construction of a production line for the manufacture of this vaccine. "The new production line’s maximal capacity is up to ten million vaccine doses a month. The output will depend on the demand," it said.

The company said earlier that it planned to commission its Convidencia full cycle production line by the end of 2021. The substance for the vaccine will be supplied by CanSino.

The third phase of clinical trials of the Chinese vaccine began in Russia in September 2020 and will be completed in September 2021.

Incorporated in Interros group, Petrovax is a Russian full-cycle pharmaceutical company. Its products include both its own original medicines and vaccines manufactured in cooperation with the leading Russian and foreign companies. It also manufactures generic drugs. Its production lines are located in the Moscow region and have a capacity of 160 million doses of medicines a year.