Putin to speak at online APEC leaders’ summit on overcoming pandemic-linked global issues

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss overcoming global problems related to the coronavirus pandemic with the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC) in a videoconference on Friday, the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

"The issues on overcoming global problems in the spheres of healthcare and the economy caused by the coronavirus infection faced by the countries of the Asian-Pacific region will be discussed," the statement said.

It is not specified when Putin is scheduled to talk. Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that the Russian leader’s address would be broadcast live. According to the Kremlin press secretary, only a short technical delay is possible.

The online meeting will be chaired by New Zealand. According to this country’s premier, Jacinda Ardern, for the first time in the history of APEC, the members of the union decided to hold an additional meeting among its leaders.

On July 14, the White House press service reported that US President Joe Biden will also participate in the APEC online summit.