Problem with permits for flights between Moscow and Berlin settled — regulator

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The problem with giving extra permits for certain flights between Russia and Germany has been solved, head of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Everything [related to issue of flight permits between countries] was solved," the official said.

According to the online desk of Russia’s Aeroflot, its flights to Germany’s Frankfurt am Main and Munch were canceled on Wednesday. On June 2, Lufthansa canceled its flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg scheduled to Wednesday in view of absence of permits, the German air carrier told TASS earlier. It was also reported that German authorities did not give a permit to Russia’s S7 for two freight and passenger flights on June 1.